Kranium and Tory Lanez’s We Can is now certified Silver in the United Kingdom, six years after its release.

According to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), We Can was issued a BRIT Certified Silver award today (March 24), after it sold over 200,000 units in the UK, as measured by The Official Charts Company.

The late-night jam was produced by Sakpase & DJ Marley Waters and currently has over 27 million views on YouTube.

In 2021, the song was certified Gold in Canada, for surpassing 40,000 units sold in the country.

During a breakdown of We Can’s lyrics and meaning for Genius, Kranium revealed that he had reached out to Tory for the collaboration, and they later met in the studio for the project.

He’s no stranger to a wide array of certifications.

Nobody Has To Know, his 2013 hit which led to a record deal with Atlantic, is certified Gold in the United States, Platinum in Canada, and Silver in the United Kingdom; while Can’t Believe, with Ty Dolla $ign and Wizkid, is also certified Gold in Canada.

Kranium with his accolades

“I feel like each time when I get a record that goes big it leads more people to the catalogue. Last year we went gold in Canada with Can’t Believe. These records been going gold in different countries. The consistency of the work leads people to the catalogue,” Kranium told the Observer in 2021.

“Some people do music for music, but I do music for a cause. I’m representing for dancehall music overseas. When Nobody Has to Know came out, my dream was to make a song that a dancehall artiste can do from America. Not every song works, but I’ve never in my life focused on more than one song at a time,” he told the newspaper at the time.

The Montego Bay, St. James native who migrated to the United States at age 12, recently announced that he was leaving Atlantic Records, the major label that had been his home since 2014.

His last project with the label—a seven-track EP titled In Too Deep—was released on November 18, 2022. It featured Without You (featuring Queen Naija), Paranoid, No Regret, 6ex In The Morning, Early In The Morning,and Wi Deh Yah.

To promote the EP, Kranium will be touring sections of the UK, Canada, and the United States.

This begins on March 29 in Birmingham, followed by Oxford on March 30, and London on March 31. He then heads to Manchester on April 2, Halifax, Canada on April 8, Boston, Massachusetts on April 20, and Brooklyn, New York on May 18.

