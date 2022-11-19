With less than 24 hours to go until the gun amnesty comes to an end, Prime Minister, Andrew Holness has sent a strong warning for Jamaicans who are in possession of illegal guns to use the final hours to turn in the weapons.

The amnesty began on Saturday, November 5, and is slated to end at midnight on Saturday, November 19.

The PM warned that at the close of the time, members of the island security forces will be intensifying their efforts to rid the streets of illegal guns and go after those persons in possession of these weapons, and with the Firearms act in place perpetrators stand to spend from 15 years to life behind bars.

Holness warned that there will be no extension.

“I am making a solemn and urgent appeal to our young men, in particular, I am urging you even at this late stage turn in the guns,” said Holness.

He also warned that with the New Firearms act in place those caught with illegal guns face a minimum of 15 years to life behind bars.Minister of National Security, Horace Chang reported that more than 20 firearms have been handed over to the authorities under the gun amnesty.

Gun amnesty is the last opportunity for those who hold or are in possession of illegal firearms or ammunition to avoid significant sentences and forms an important milestone in Jamaica’s fight against illegal guns.

Breaches of the new Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction, and Regulation) Act, 2022, which is now in effect, will result in penalties ranging from 15 years to life imprisonment.