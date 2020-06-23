How Latin-America Has Been Dealing With The Pandemic So Far

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. June 23, 20202: When the novel coronavirus started spreading like wildfire throughout the planet and wreaked havoc in an unimaginable scale, Latin America was perhaps the only region that seemed to be quite under control and far less affected in terms of the pandemic. People had divided opinions about the situation. Some said that the heat was one of the major factors that curbed the spread of the virus in the Latin American countries, while some others said that this was just the beginning of the pandemic. It will catch up. And in all honesty, it really did! The people in the Latin American countries had not expected for what was to come.

With less social distancing maintained, the virus soon spread throughout the length and breadth of these countries, and Latin America became one of the worst hit places with the pandemic. The pressure on the industries and the healthcare system in these countries is great, and industries have been going out of business in the blink of an eye. So the question now is how has the Latin American countries been dealing with this pressure?

We are going to be looking at the ways in which the pandemic has changed the lives of people in these countries and what measures are being taken by the government and its people to fight this invisible force of nature.

Cases In Brazil Have Been On An All-Time High; Healthcare Systems Need To Be Strengthened

Brazil seems to be the worst hit along with a number of other countries in Latin America, and there have been numerous deaths that is adding to the worries. Other countries throughout the planet still have a significant success rate when it comes to recovery from the infection. However, things in Brazil look quite bleak in that direction. The healthcare infrastructure of Brazil, along with a few other Latin American countries is not something that one could brag about. The government has announced several relief packages, but that is not enough. The healthcare system must be strengthened in every way possible. One of the best options for recovery that patients with high severity of the infections have is the use of ventilators, and Latin-American healthcare institutions must see to it that there are enough ventilators and enough room to hold the influx of patients and restore them to recovery.

The People Are The Only True Hope:

Social distancing, frequent sanitizing and staying indoors as much as possible are the only ways the Latin-American countries can move towards recovery. It might seem like a challenge, because people need to work and earn food to put on their tables. However, even that has to take place in a calibrated manner. People need to understand the importance of physical distancing and stay away from each other as much as possible. They have to find out alternatives to what their lifestyle used to be before the pandemic. The only hope resides in the people of these countries, and they need to seek refuge in online entertainment to keep themselves busy.

Latin-America Needs More Economic Relief Packages and External Help:

The government itself cannot do justice and fulfil the increasing economic crisis. Several relief packages have been announced by the government that seeks to help the household economy and build back the dilapidating industrial forefront of the Latin American countries. But it is now time for the government to ask itself a question. Are these measures enough? The answer to which is, probably not! And that is why there is a need to ask for external help, from other countries and banks. That is the only way in which Latin America can hope to rebuild itself bit by bit.

There are enough reasons to fear the increasing number of cases and deaths in the Latin-American countries. But there are might also be more than one reason to have hope that things will change for the better. This phase cannot last forever. Therefore, what one must do in such a time is stay strong, practice safety measures and keep calm.