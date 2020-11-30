This Latin America Country Saw Over 6,000 COVID-19 Cases In One Day

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, Mon. Nov. 30, 2020 (Reuters) – Latin American giant Mexico reported over 6,000 cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

The country report 6,388 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 196 additional deaths on Sunday, health ministry data showed.

The latest tally brought the official number of cases to 1,107,071 with a total death toll of 105,655.

Health officials have said the real number of both is likely to be significantly higher due to little testing. The country also reported 196 new deaths to reach 105,655.

