This Latin America Country Saw Over 6,000 COVID-19 Cases In One Day

By
newsamericas
-
mexico-coronavirus
Sale of face masks with the figure of San Judas Tadeo outside the Church of San Hipólito in Mexico City, to worship the patron saint of impossible and desperate causes, despite the recommendations for the health emergency due to COVID-19 in Mexico and the epidemiological alert to return to red traffic light due to registering more cases of coronavirus in the capital. (Photo by Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, Mexico, Mon. Nov. 30, 2020 (Reuters) – Latin American giant Mexico reported over 6,000 cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

The country report 6,388 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 196 additional deaths on Sunday, health ministry data showed.

The latest tally brought the official number of cases to 1,107,071 with a total death toll of 105,655.

Health officials have said the real number of both is likely to be significantly higher due to little testing. The country also reported 196 new deaths to reach 105,655.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Adriana Barrera; Editing by Kim Coghill)

