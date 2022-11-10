News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Nov. 10, 2022: Chocolate is everyone’s favorite whether it comes to kids or adults and that includes David Faraco’s Aguila Dorada Chocolates.

Águila Dorada Chocolates is an amazing product that was created in Venezuela by David Faraco. Indeed, this amazing food of the gods is a natural energy booster that no one on the planet would like to ignore. It comes from cocoa with a lasting aroma and flavors that can drive anyone crazy.

The Association of Cocoa Producers of Canoabo recently announced that 50% of the net proceeds from sales in their Águila Dorada chocolate bars would go to environmental funding initiatives and community outreach.

However, the remaining proceeds will be used to fund social projects to improve the quality of life within the cocoa-producing communities of Canoabo, Venezuela. The company has always been excellent at improving international visibility of its origin in Venezuela. It has been exporting its chocolate to Europe for more than 20 years but is set to expand its reach to other countries.

They are also looking for a partner to help them break into new markets such as Asia and Latin America.

Águila Dorada offers various products made with cacao beans from different regions of Venezuela, including El Callao, San Juan de Los Morros, Boconó, and Villa de Cura. These are some of the country’s most popular places where the cacao trees grow. Therefore, the products made by David Faraco and Águila Dorada Chocolates are all-natural, organic, and gluten-free.

They have no preservatives or additives, so you can enjoy them without worrying about what you eat or drink. The company also offers a wide range of flavors for each product type, such as dark chocolate, milk chocolate, or white chocolate, so you can choose whatever you like best.

This cocoa is characterized by its low acidity and the absence of bitterness, which makes for an excellent flavor profile for chocolate. In the past few years, Venezuela has been recognized as a country with one of the best cocoa beans in the world. Above all, one can use this chocolate to make creamy textures and nuts, caramel, and vanilla notes.

The Águila Dorada chocolate brand brought awareness about Venezuelan cocoa and its potential. The project was developed by Faraco, owner of the company, who focused on the brand’s objective. He paid attention to improving international visibility for this type of product to give Venezuelans an opportunity to appreciate their local products.