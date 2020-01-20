As Impeachment Trial Nears, Pompeo Beelines For Latin America, Caribbean

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY., Mon. Jan. 20, 2020: With the impeachment trial of Donald John Trump set to get underway in the U.S. Senate tomorrow, U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, is making a beeline for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Pompeo is set to arrive in Bogota, Colombia today, January 20th, where he will speak at the Third Western Hemisphere Counterterrorism Ministerial and meet with President Duque and other regional leaders.

The Secretary is also set to discuss the US’ strong counter-narcotics cooperation with Colombia.

Tomorrow, January 21st, as the trial open, the Secretary is set to arrive in San Jose, Costa Rica, where he will meet with President Carlos Alvarado and visit the Joint Operations Center, which facilitates regional law enforcement cooperation.

Later Tuesday, Pompeo is scheduled to arrive in Kingston, Jamaica to meet with the country’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness and conduct a multilateral roundtable discussion with several Caribbean leaders while delivering remarks on U.S. Caribbean relations.

CARICOM CHAIR

Current chair of CARICOM and prime minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, says she will skip the meeting and won’t be sending a representative either.

“We don’t look to pick fights. I don’t look to pick fights, but I am conscious that if this country does not stand for something, then it will fall for anything,” Mottley said at a gala held to commemorate the centenary birthday of Barbados’ first Prime Minister Errol Barrow, on Saturday night. “As chairman of CARICOM, it is impossible for me to agree that my Foreign Minister should attend a meeting with anyone to which members of CARICOM are not invited. If some are invited and not all, then it is an attempt to divide this region.”