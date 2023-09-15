News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 15, 2023: Over the past seasons, the Saudi Professional League clubs have succeeded in strengthening their ranks with many strong names.

The four major clubs focused on strengthening their ranks with Brazilian players in a way that made the Al-Ahly, Al-Hilal, Al-Nasr and Al-Ittihad teams each include Brazilian players from the distinguished names, including those like Brazil and the Spanish Barcelona team, and some of them played for Benfica of Portugal.

While Al-Hilal included a striker from West Bromwich Albion, it became the most expensive deal in the history of the Saudi League over a three-year history before losing its position in favour of the huge deals witnessed by the Saudi Mercato in the summer of 2023.

Paulinho

Shabab’s midfielder Paulinho celebrates scoring the second goal during the AFC Champions League group B match between UAE’s al-Jazira and Saudi Arabia’s al-Shabab on April 26, 2022 at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd stadium in the in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

Paulo Victor da Silva, aka Paulinho, is considered the most prominent and famous name among the Brazilian quartet that joined the four top teams in the Saudi Professional League this summer, after he joined Al-Ahly on July 22, with a 3-year contract, on a free transfer.

The former Barcelona player had amicably ended his relationship with the Chinese club, Guangzhou Evergrande, the day before his transfer to Al-Ahly.

The new Al-Ahly star played 56 international matches with Brazil between 2011 and 2018, in which he scored 13 goals. He was also with him in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups and attended the famous 1-7 loss against Germany in 2014 after he entered as a substitute in the second half.

Matheus Pereira

Hilal’s midfielder Matheus Pereira (L) reacts after scoring a goal during the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup football match between UAE’s Al-Jazira and Saudi’s Al-Hilal at Mohammed Bin Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on February 6, 2022. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Matheus Pereira joined Al-Hilal from West Bromwich Albion in the English Premier League, in a deal worth 17.5 million euros, with a 5-year contract.

The Brazilian player became the most expensive deal in the history of the Saudi Professional League, after breaking the number of Ahmed Musa’s accession to Al-Nasr.

Pereira is considered one of the best players in the wing position in Brazil in recent years, as well as in the position of striker No. 9, which will make him an additional element in the attacking squad of the Saudi League champion.

Matthews Pereira has great experience in European leagues, starting with the Portuguese Sporting Lisbon experience, passing through the move to German Nuremberg, and finally West Bromwich Albion, England.

Before joining Al-Hilal, Pereira scored 20 goals with West Brom in 77 matches in all competitions, including 11 in 33 Premier League matches last season.

Coronado

Igor Coronado of Al-Ittihad makes a love heart shape after the Saudi Pro League match at King Abdul Aziz Stadium on August 28, 2023 in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Abdul Ghani Bashir Issa/MB Media/Getty Images)

Al-Ittihad Club, for its part, signed a contract with a Brazilian playmaker, Igor Coronado, for $ 12 million, coming from the UAE club Sharjah last month.

Coronado, unlike Pereira and Paulinho before him, did not play much in the major European leagues, but he represented teams in lower grades in Europe such as Milton Keynes Dons in England, Floriana from Malta, and Italian Trapani.

His most prominent European experience was in the second division of the Italian League with Palermo in 2017-2018, where he participated with him in 30 matches, in which he scored 6 goals.

Talisca

Anderson Talisca shoots on the goal during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawon at Al Awwal Park at King Saud University on August 18, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

Anderson Talisca joined the Saudi victory from Guangzhou, China, after competing with Al-Ahly for his inclusion.

The player began his European career with Benfica between 2014 and 2019, where he played 77 matches, scoring 20 goals, and won 5 local championships with the team’s shirt, namely the League twice, the Cup twice, and the Super Cup once.

Talisca was loaned to Besiktas, Turkey, from 2016 to 2018, and won the league with him in his first season.