By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Weds. Aug. 4, 2021: The Department of Homeland Security has announced the extension of the registration periods from 180 days to 18 months for initial new applicants for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuela.

Extending the registration period does not extend or alter the expiration date of an applicant’s TPS, which remains the same regardless of date of registration.

The 18-month registration period for initial applications under the TPS designation of Venezuela now runs through Sept. 9, 2022.

In addition, this extended registration period is in keeping with the humanitarian purpose of TPS and advances the actions outlined in President Biden’s Executive Order 14012.

This filing extension will allow individuals to submit an initial Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status, and an application for an Employment Authorization Document (if desired) at any time during the 18-month designation or redesignation periods for these three countries.