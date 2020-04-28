Latin America Now Has Over 170,000 Coronavirus Cases

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. April 29, 2020: The number of coronavirus cases in Latin America is still on the rise with a New Americas analysis putting the number of confirmed cases from the virus at 170,122 last night. The number of deaths region wide reached 8,550 yesterday.
Brazil continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic in the region, reaching 68,188 cases Tuesday and reporting 4,674 deaths.
Peru has the second highest number of cases in Latin America with 28,699 and 782 deaths while Ecuador now has the third highest number of cases at 23,240 cases and 663 deaths.
Here’s where the rest of the region stands:
Mexico – 15,529 cases and 1,434 deaths
Chile – 14,365 cases and 207 deaths
Panama – 6,021 cases and 167 deaths
Colombia – 5,597 cases and 253 deaths
Argentina – 4,003 cases and 197 deaths
Bolivia – 1,014 cases and 53 deaths
Costa Rica – 697 cases and 6 deaths
Honduras – 702 cases and 64 deaths
Uruguay – 620 cases and 15 deaths
Guatemala – 530 cases and 15 deaths
El Salvador – 345 cases and 8 deaths
Venezuela – 329 cases and 10 deaths
Paraguay – 230 cases and 9 deaths
Nicaragua – 13 cases and 3 deaths