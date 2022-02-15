News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Feb. 15, 2022: Many people said that figure skater Donovan Carrillo should have played soccer when he was younger, and that figure skating was for girls. However, Carrillo didn’t listen to the naysayers, and it is a good thing that he didn’t.

Donovan Carrillo is one of the only Latin American athletes at the Winter Olympics in Beijing and has now become a success story. On Tuesday, he successfully landed a triple axel, triple lutz-triple toe loop, and quadruple toe loop combination. Carrillo is the first Mexican figure skater to move forward to the free skate.

The Past

Carrillo had shared that there were times when his family was struggling to pay for his skating lessons. Meanwhile, he was also dealing with a lot of hate from people for being a male figure skater in Guajajara, Mexico. However, he never let that stop him from chasing after his dreams.

Today, Donovan Carrillo has made history and has put his name on the map. Being the first Mexican figure skater to qualify for the free skate at the Winter Olympics is groundbreaking. He hopes that other Latin American boys and girls are inspired by his story and begin their journey to join the skating world.

Many things are becoming relevant today in Latin America, such as the Metaverse, sports, Bitcoin trading, and more, so stay tuned for more news about this beautiful region.