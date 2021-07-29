Latin America Urged To Create The Analog Of The European Union

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. July 29, 2021: The Americas need to create a new model of coexistence. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called for this when speaking at the celebration of the 238th anniversary of the birth of Simón Bolívar at the Chapultepec Castle in Mexico City. The politician noted that the old model of relations between all American countries is already outdated and has no future. At the same time, López Obrador said that the states of Latin America should unite in a coalition similar to the European Union but tied to their history, reality, and identity.

Are Changes Coming Soon?

The Mexican president noted the restraint of Cuba, which has been living under the economic blockade by the United States for 60 years. In his opinion, the Cuban people deserve "an award for their dignity." In his speech, the Mexican leader called on the Organization of American States (OAS) to stop being "someone's lackey" and provide real mediation in conflicts over human rights and democracy.

There are two interesting facts to mention in this context:

On May 13, the administration of US President Joe Biden decided to build new defenses on the border with Mexico to counter illegal migration. The project envisages the repair of the border dam and the installation of additional barriers on it.

On July 22, the US Treasury imposed sanctions against Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces Minister Alvaro López Miera. So Washington wanted to draw attention to human rights violations after reports of missing more than 400 Cubans detained during the protests. He noted that such a community of states could help free themselves from US influence on the economy and politics of South American countries.

“This proposal does not mean an intention to build something like a European Union; it refers to our history, our reality, and our identity,” the politician said during a meeting of the Community of Latin America and the Caribbean. The purpose of this meeting was to find mechanisms for obtaining more doses of coronavirus vaccine for the region, as well as agreeing on a common position of the Latin American countries for the next G20 summit.

Mexico is now temporarily presiding over CELAC, so Obrador appealed to member countries to change the work of the Organization of American States (OAS) and proposed a new integration model for the region. However, he also noted that this is a complex issue that requires a new political and economic vision.

So What Does It Mean?

In Latin America, there are a number of societies that unite various Latin American countries and the Caribbean. For example, the Andean Society unites Bolivia, Venezuela, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, Mercosur – Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay. At the same time, all these states and societies, together with Chile, are united in the OAS.