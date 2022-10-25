CHARLESTOWN NEVIS, October 24, 2022 (NIA) – The Honourable Latoya Bianca Jones has been sworn in as a Senator (Opposition) in the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis during a ceremony at the Theodore L. Hobson Court in Charlestown on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Hon. Jones, Special Adviser in the Office of the Premier, took the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office, administered by High Court Judge, His Lordship, Justice Patrick Thompson Jr. Present at the swearing-in ceremony were members of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet, relatives and friends, and specially invited guests.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier, Elected Representative for Nevis 9 and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, extended congratulations to Ms. Jones. He said the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), which has the majority of seats on the Opposition Benches in the Federal Parliament, was pleased to have nominated her for appointment to the auspicious post. He further noted that her ascension to the post is in keeping with his party’s thrust to empower women and the youth.

“I think that today is a very historic day, because we have seen the appointment of a new senator on the Opposition Benches in the Federal Parliament, Miss Latoya Jones from Barnes Ghaut Village. It is significant of course because as a consequence of the people of Nevis on August 05 [2022] decided that the CCM was their preferred choice as the party to lead Nevis and to represent them at the federal level, and as a result of getting all three seats, we had the opportunity to appoint a Senator in the National Assembly. It was our considered view that Miss Jones has the necessary temperament, has the necessary training and background, and she can make a contribution at the national level in the parliament.

“Today we had history made here in Charlestown as she was sworn in by His Lordship and she becomes the first female Opposition Senator on the Opposition Benches from Nevis, and once we get there [National Assembly] tomorrow she will become the first Deputy Speaker from the island of Nevis as well…We are hopeful she will use this position to advance other women and the youths of Nevis, and the whole Federation as well,” he said.

The Honourable Senator said she is honoured to have been appointed to the National Assembly and excited at being afforded the opportunity to serve the people of Nevis and the wider Federation at that level.

“I am happy, humbled and honoured to be appointed as Senator in the National Assembly. I would like to thank Honourable Mark A. G. Brantley, Leader of the Opposition, and my colleagues in the CCM-led Nevis Island Administration, for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of Nevis. It is always within me to serve the people of Nevis and I’ve been given the opportunity to do so on a higher level. I can assure you that I will give it my very best,” she said.

Hon. Jones also expressed gratitude to her family and other persons for supporting her in pursuit of service to the people of Nevis.