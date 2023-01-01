News

File photo –

Hours after ushering in the new year, a Laventille man was shot and wounded while driving his car through Belmont on Sunday morning.

Police said the man was driving his black Hyundai Tucson through a part of Belmont known as the Marylands at around 9 am when he heard gunshots and noticed a bullet broke through the back windscreen of the car.

The man also felt a burning sensation on his right shoulder and realised he was shot.

The man drove to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Belmont police visited the scene and are continuing enquiries.