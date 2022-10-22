News

The ruins of the Bhim Street, Chaguanas home of attorney Keil Taklalsingh which was destroyed by fire on Friday. Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE home of attorney Kiel Taklalsingh was gutted by a fire at Bhim Street, Chaguanas in the early hours of Saturday.

Taklalsingh narrowly escaped death as he kicked open doors to escape the flames.

Preliminary reports said Taklalsingh and his mother who lived at the property off Ramsaran Street were at their home when the fire ignited.

Police are looking into the possibility that the fire may have been deliberately set and are looking into cases in which he appeared as the defending lawyer, to establish any links.

In an unrelated incident, an elderly man who has been identified only as Seepersad, died in a fire which razed his home at Delhi Road, Fyzabad.

Inquiries into both fires are continuing.