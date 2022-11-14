Dear Editor,

It is quite evident that election is around the corner. Billboards are being erected and political talk shows are now blasting on the radios.

Obviously, it’s a sign that the political parties are swinging into high gear to get their messages out to the electorates.

According to my observation, it seems to me that for this election, many of us are focusing more on the messengers’ demeanor, rather than the messages that are disseminating from them.

Of course, let’s us zoom into the two dominant messengers, Gaston Browne and Harold Lovell.

Gaston, seems not to be liked by many. His personal demeanour is perceived to be a bit unpolished. However, behind that trait and in spite of the uncontrollable challenges that have impacted upon the country, he and his administration is still getting the job done of moving the economy forward.

Undoubtedly, people’s livelihood have been empowered throughout his tenure.

Harold, on the other hand seems not to be findng the right formula. Many persons have not forgotten the dark days that the country was plunged into during his tenure as Finance minister. Many fear that those dark days will return with him at the helm . Additionally, persons are not yet convince that he has found a solution to take the country to the next level.

As UPP’s leader, the composition of his team that he is proposing to run the affairs of the country, speaks negative of him. The team is politically inexperienced and intellectually impaired.

To add salt to the wound, it is percieved that the other members within the UPP, function on a platform of disrespect, hate, bitterness, vile and anger.

For me, it is frightening because it looks as though, for revenge these persons are trying to gain political power by any means necessary. PLM, UNDP, MOVEMENTS, FAITHFUL NATIONALS, & POWA all operated on the same platform. However, they all failed miserably.

So then, why should UPP be seen as any different? If “Raising our standard & raising it bodly is our national tagline ” then questions are asked

1. Why should UPP be voted into office, since they don’t respect the Prime Minister?

2. Why should UPP be voted into office, since they show no respect to the female politicians in the current administration?

3. Why should UPP be voted into office when POWA, a female arm of UPP, keep silent whenever females in ABLP are verbally abused?

4. Why should UPP be voted into office since they align themselves with a NIGHT OWL who spews venom & hate and behave out of character on the radio station?

5. Why should UPP be voted into office when one of their former parliamentarian showed no reverence in parliament by sticking up their middle finger to advocate profanity?

6. Why should UPP be voted into office when one of their hierarchy was under a halucination for a gun licence to go around & kill?

7. Why should UPP be voted into office when a former leader in the organization gave instructions to chop up tax collectors?

8. Why should UPP be voted into office since one of their members used derogative terms against our Caricom brothers & sisters referring to them as thieves & paupers?

9. Why should UPP be voted into office when one of their female politician referred to the nation’s elderly as rag tags?

10. Why should UPP be voted into office when UPP candidates act as dictators at radio stations causing two brilliant youths to resign?

11. Why should UPP be voted into office sincemany of their own stalwarts turn their backs against them?

12. Why should UPP be voted into office when one of their prominent lawyer was ordered by the courts to be relieve of his position because he was deemed too abrasive?

13. Why should UPP be voted into office when it is alledge that a senior citizen is not paid his rent by a UPP candidate?

14. Why should UPP be voted into office when a young innocent girl who was pregnant was shot and killed by a UPP candidate?

15. Why should UPP be voted into office when the country collapsed under Lovell as Finance minister?

Hell no! We can’t accept UPP again!

Fitzroy

