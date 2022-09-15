Dear editorial team,

Please permit me to express my note to your readership.

There’s no denying that these are difficult times. The ABLP came to office in 2014 and at that time inherited a rotten, broken economy. It was difficult but very quickly Prime Minister Browne and his team set about to fix the problems and in short order stabilized the economy and restored sustainable growth.

An economy which had contracted by 25 percent with 10,000 individuals placed on the breadline, was turned around and average annual growth of five percent was achieved until 2020 when COVID pandemic struck.

Despite the economic contraction in 2020, under astute financial and economic management, Antigua and Barbuda registered positive economic growth in 2021 of 7.4 percent and is expected to grow by 8 percent in 2022.

Leadership truly matters.

The above reported performance of the Gaston Browne led administration typifies the quality of governance required in the face of today’s global environment of inflation brought on by the war in Ukraine; spiralling costs in food and fuel and resultant job losses and economic problems facing countries around the world.

What Antigua and Barbuda does not need at this time is that failed group of UPP politicians, who presided over the collapsed economy.

In addition, they engaged in widespread rip off of public resources and took the country into the bosom of the IMF.

Gaston Browne and the ABLP saved the day and despite the challenges of today’s global environment, not a single public sector job has been lost.

public services continue and in many instances, including education, health care, housing and infrastructure have expanded.

Strong, inspiring and decisive leadership sure does make a difference.

Vote Gaston Browne and ABLP and keep Antigua and Barbuda SAFE and SECURED.

A true concerned citizen

