Dear Editor,

While I am excited that government workers got their backpay, Sir Lester Bird Medical Center is still a place of turmoil for us.

While persons are busy setting plans for a backpay,WE WILL HAVE TO WAIT ONCE MORE!!!!

Due to financial difficulties from the board which they will obviously take years or never pay.

We all do the same work what is DIRECT AND INDIRECT WORKER IN A HOSPITAL?

I have never voted, but I think this is my time I have never seen advantage so in all my life.

So when you hear nurses are leaving

It is because we cannot survive here in our own country.

Do you think they care for me as a nurse for over 16years?

Or my son or my rent or my child’s school fee?as I write I am in tears,I voted for ABLP,i am not writing for fame or political gain.

I voted for this government haven’t we cried enough for you?

The choice is then clear to me.

Gaston oh Sir HELP US.

Promise is a comfort to a fool my vote is for my backpay.

WHETHER DIRECT OR INDIRECT WE ALL DESERVE OUR MONEY.

a good thing me did register.

