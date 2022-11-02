DEAR EDITOR:

Why people always gotta be so negative? The flight came. Now, ‘Oh it’s a charter flight.’ ‘Oh the company nuh established.” So 4king what?

Look at the glass half full for now until. The gateway to the Caribbean from the motherland, you know how many AUA med students would benefit from this?

African and Indian students require a USA or UK visa to pass through either country to get to Antigua to attend medical school here in Antigua.

You have a lot of students who couldn’t come to Antigua because visa applications are booked up until 2024.

Now Africa can now be our new tourism source market added to the USA and the UK.

When I say tourism it doesn’t have to be the regular tourist. It can be sports tourism – just imagine having our Benna Boys having a friendly football match with an African team!

Or even musical collaborations with Antiguan and African artists. Antiguans in African movies!

Let’s see the bigger picture instead of politics.

You done know it’s the ……. Usual suspects!

