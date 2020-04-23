News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. April 23, 2020: Ferrari has been in the luxury car making business for nearly 70 years and it has never disappointed. The company was founded by Enzo Ferrari in 1947.

In this article we look at the most beautiful models that the company has ever made.

Ferrari 125

This was the first ever luxury car to be manufactured in 1947. It featured a V12 engine which was designed by Giocchino Colombo. There were also spot versions of the 125 S.

166 Inter Berlinetta

The car was manufactured in 1949. Powered by a 1.5L, 1497cc engine the car’s engine produced 6 800 rpm. The company manufactured only two models of this car. The car featured a steel tube frame chassis and a double wishbone suspension as well as drum brakes to the front and rear.

250 GT Lusso Belinetta

The 250 GT Lusso Belinetta was introduced in 1962. It is regarded as one of the company's best designs ever. This is because it bridged the gap between luxury cars and race cars.

400 Superamerica Coupe Speciale

The car was introduced in 1959. The company wanted to design a car that was different, one that did not look like a Ferrari.

Ferrari 250 GTO

Ferrari 250 GTO was introduced in 1962 as a road car. It was the pinnacle of the development of 250 GT series of cars.

288 GTO

The car was introduced in 1985. The car is a limited addition and is worth millions of dollars. Only 272 cars were produced between the years 1984 and 1987. It is one of the most sought after cars of the 1980s.

Enzo Ferrari

Introduced in 2003, the car has 650 horsepower, a top notch of speed of 218 mph and it is worth $650 000. The car is an aerodynamic statement with a raised nose that split the two side vents.

458 Spyder

The car is a convertible. It has 5.5 liter direct inject V8, 562 horsepower and a top speed of 197 mph.