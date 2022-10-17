Explainer (Part 2): Possible regulations under the Legal Services Act
Chile issues first i.d. not requiring people to identify gender
Lindsay steps down from government boards
CBC invites public to goods auction next weekend
OfReg invites applications for more board members
SEC charges New Jersey co executives in $600 million ponzi scheme
Island Primary, a new option for students in September 2023
West Bay man dies after stabbing incident Friday night
Explainer: Cabinet bringing into force parts of Legal Services Act
70-year-old woman dies after experiencing difficulties diving
Alric Lindsay, who serves as a director to Cayman based investment funds, steps down from all government boards in the fourth quarter of 2022
Alric Lindsay, who serves as a member of the Grand Cayman Liquor Licensing Board, Utility Regulation and Competition Office (“OfReg”) and National Roads Authority (“NRA”) confirmed that he has resigned from those roles, effective this fourth quarter.
Lindsay explained to Loop that, “although board resignations are sometimes accompanied by some form of controversy, there was no quarrel in this case.”
He further explained: “My time on these boards was rewarding because of the opportunity it gave me to serve the public interest. In doing so, I realized that I had to balance the perception of members of the public that board members should be doing more and the reality that there are limitations under the Public Authorities Act as to what government boards are permitted to do. In any event, I enjoyed helping the boards implement what they could within the boundaries of the Act.”
During his time, in particular as chairman of the NRA, Lindsay encouraged full transparency, accountability and worked to improve public engagement.
Going forward as a non-board member, he said that he “hoped that this transparency would continue and ultimately, revisions would be made to the Public Authorities Act to allow all agreements between government entities and third parties to be published so that members of the public could understand how public funds are being spent and whether value for money is being obtained.”
Lindsay, whose non-governmental board job has always been as a director of Cayman-based investment funds, said he will now turn his focus to more volunteer activities in the community, including with non-profit organisations where he currently delivers meals weekly to the elderly and shut-ins.
His resignations from government boards are effective on the following dates:
Grand Cayman Liquor Licensing Board: October 31, 2022OfReg: October 31, 2022NRA: November 30, 2022
Customs & Border Control Service (CBC) would like to advise the public of their upcoming Public Auction on undeclared and seized goods.
Cayman’s newest 17-classroom school, Island Primary, said they are opening their doors to students from the Reception year up to Year 6 for the 2023/2024 school year, which begins in September 2023.
Cayman Airways is “relaxing and amazing,” she says
