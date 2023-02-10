Boyd

Linsome Boyd, the Jamaican man accused in the June 2020 murder of his girlfriend, Althea Henry, has admitted his guilt.

Boyd entered a guilty plea this morning, February 10, in the High Court before Justice Collin Williams. He also pleaded guilty to wounding Henry’s son with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The matter was therefore adjourned to March 16, and, in the meantime, a social-inquiry report will be undertaken.

