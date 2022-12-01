The content originally appeared on: Al Jazeera – Latin America News
It’s all to play for in Group E as anyone could still qualify, but since the bottom two are facing each other, only one will be able to advance.
Following their shock win over Japan, Costa Rica could do with a point if the other result is favourable, but will need all three to be sure.
