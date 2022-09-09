News

Cedros councillor Shankar Teelucksingh, left, and Siparia Regional Corporation chairman Denish Sankersingh points to the damaged floor at their office at the Siparia Regional Corporation, High Street, Siparia on Wednesday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Rural Development and Local Government Ministry (RDLG) has denied delaying funding to the Siparia Regional Corporation (SRC).

A statement from the ministry said on Wednesday night, “Funds were released to the corporation on a consistent basis once released from the Ministry of Finance. The last release to SRC under the PSIP (Public Sector Investment Programme) to the corporation was issued on July 27 in the sum of $1,679,000,”

Earlier in the day, SRC’s chairman Denish Sankersingh and councillors had accused the Government of crippling the corporation by “deliberately denying” funding. They added that the opposition-controlled corporation has been unable to serve burgesses properly as a result.

The RDLG responded that the 2021/2022 allocation for the SRC under the PSIP is $14,940,000.

“To date, the total releases from RDLG to SRC (are) $9,137,158, and requests for the balance of funds were only received within the past few weeks,” the statement said.

“Since then, RDLG has submitted correspondence to the Ministry of Finance for the balance of $3,287,308 to be released for payment to the corporation.”

It said line minister Faris Al-Rawi convened meetings with every corporation to ascertain shortfalls and arrears. To ensure serviceability, he also ordered an evaluation of every vehicle owned by the corporations.

The statement added that a lot of the data requested of the corporations had to be tediously sought out by the ministry to ensure delivery and accuracy.

SRC has been allocated $127.535.05 in this exercise to maintain and repair its vehicles.

The ministry received final submissions on Wednesday from all 14 corporations, it said, adding that funds would be disbursed.

It also said, “The RDLG has developed major aspects of improvement which are part and parcel of the local government reform operationalisation.”

The statement said specific corporations, “quite regrettably,” have been directed not to attend critical events that redound to the benefit of all corporations.

“However, the RDLG is pleased that the one-on-one working relations with all corporations are bearing fruit,” the statement said.

“The RDLG urges focus on reform and to the delivery of requests in a timely manner so that better circumstances can be facilitated for our citizens.”