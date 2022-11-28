SOURCE: Pointe Xpress

An overseas bank which operates a branch in Antigua and Barbuda is under court order to refund one of its depositors several million dollars.

Last Thursday, the High Court in St. John’s made an order that BOI Bank Corporation, which operates an office on Friar’s Hill Road, should refund a Venezuelan national US$2.5 million dollars by Tuesday this week.

The court learnt that BOI Bank has been refusing to refund its depos- itors for the last seven years.

Despite this, the bank has been able to renew its operating licenses in Antigua and Barbuda.

It also has branches in Argentina, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

The attorney representing the de- positor, Lawrence Daniel, said sever- al correspondences have been sent to BOI Bank requesting the return of the deposit.

Daniel also wrote to the Financial Services Regulatory Commission (FSRC) requesting that they look into the bank’s operations.

According to the attorney, the FSRC has not acted.

The court order included the FSRC, as they were named in the in- junction.

The FSRC’s Chief Regulatory Of- ficer, Paul Ashe, has confirmed that the regulatory body has been named in the suit and that he is aware of the court’s order relating to BOI Bank.

Ashe declined to comment fur- ther, save to state that the FSRC also has a pending matter against BOI Bank that is presently before the court.

BOI Bank Corporation has been operating in Antigua and Barbuda since 1991.

According to Lawrence, the bank claims that it has no corresponding banking agreement with an external bank.

He added that the court has not been able to determine whether the depositor’s money was being banked locally or with an overseas institution.

