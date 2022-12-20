Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
10 minutes ago

Loop Adventures In St Lucia – Sail And Zipline Tour With Morne Coubaril

Loop Adventures continues as the crew gets their zipline on at Morne Coubaril Historical Adventure Park in St Lucia.

First, the crew sets sail for Soufriere from the Rodney Bay Marina with Sea Spray Cruises, enjoying a few drinks on the way.

Then they check out the park’s natural and historical attractions where Shervon bonds with a new friend, Newell the donkey, before heading to the heights.

Soufriere Hotwire Rides serve as guides on the exciting ziplining section. Enjoy!

