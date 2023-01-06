BMW burst into flames triggering shock and panic on Mandela Highway
FirstRock Group Executive Chair & Co-Founder Ryan Reid, and fianc?e Stephanie Harrison, assistant vice-president – Marketing, Mayberry Investments, welcomed Loop Lens to the premium FirstRock Group elevated lounge. (Photos: Contributed)
‘Twas a night of frolic and fancy as the Frenchmen held the much-anticipated New Year’s event Climax at the Caymanas Fairways on Sunday.
The event found favour with loyal ‘frenchies’ who stepped out, dressed to a ‘T’ for the expected entertainment, fare, and rocking good time at the NYD affair.
A range of deejays, a surprise performance by veteran dancehall icon Bounty Killer and international artiste Shaggy, merely tipped the scales on the night’s offerings.
Loop Lens brings you highlights from our FirstRock vantage point.