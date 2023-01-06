‘Twas a night of frolic and fancy as the Frenchmen held the much-anticipated New Year’s event Climax at the Caymanas Fairways on Sunday.

The event found favour with loyal ‘frenchies’ who stepped out, dressed to a ‘T’ for the expected entertainment, fare, and rocking good time at the NYD affair.

A range of deejays, a surprise performance by veteran dancehall icon Bounty Killer and international artiste Shaggy, merely tipped the scales on the night’s offerings.

Loop Lens brings you highlights from our FirstRock vantage point.