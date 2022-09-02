Loop Lens: Footloose Flingback!
Kelly Mills (R) relished the moment with a selfie alongside her friend Chevine Davis at a recent staging of Campari Footloose. (Photos: Contributed)
After 16 years, Footloose continues to be a favourite among partygoers and dancers alike, who ‘pull up’ to Mas Camp in Kingston for a recent staging.
After packing the stadium at Sabina Park in May, the turnout for the August 27 crew proved patrons wanted more of the Campari-sponsored party.
Footloose, which first started in 2006, has emerged as one of the most anticipated and equally well-attended retro parties on the entertainment scene.
Loop Lens puts on our dancing shoes.
