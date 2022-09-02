After 16 years, Footloose continues to be a favourite among partygoers and dancers alike, who ‘pull up’ to Mas Camp in Kingston for a recent staging.

After packing the stadium at Sabina Park in May, the turnout for the August 27 crew proved patrons wanted more of the Campari-sponsored party.

Footloose, which first started in 2006, has emerged as one of the most anticipated and equally well-attended retro parties on the entertainment scene.

Loop Lens puts on our dancing shoes.