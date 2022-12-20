Loop Lens: GenXs ready for de road!
GenXs Return to Paradise
GenXs came straight off the jumbo jet and crash landed at the AC Hotel Kingston for the launch of their first official carnival band launch in Jamaica.
The Miami-borne band had already started to shake up the local carnival scene by joining the momentum of band launches with the Return to Paradise-themed Monday night jam.
With necks raised in clear view of the costumes — which provide full coverage, copious amounts of jewels, and beautiful plumes — those in attendance had a first-hand look at the sections.
VIP boarding pass in hand, Loop Lens goes inside the f?te.
