It’s year nine and the Earth Hour Jamaica team – led by ESIROM Director Alex Morrissey – produced their biggest celebration of the our one home.

Their commitment to the planet is the impetus for the annual return of the green-conscious affair; this year was bigger and better with over 700 patrons checking in.

We couldn’t ignore the apparent sartorial effort – and effortless slay in some instances – from many patrons.

LoopLens flips the switch for Earth Hour 2023 and brings highlights from an unexpected POV.