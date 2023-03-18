The torrential downpour did not deter the huge turnout for the inaugural Campari Caribbean Xodus Sweet Treats Pop Up at Di Lot.

The Xodus crew clearly knows how to throw a party, and after the success of the Mini Road March-themed Xodus Remedy on March 4, it’s clear the team knows how to fill out a space, too.

Where does the next Xodus affair take place? You’ll just have to stay tuned to find out.

Loop Lens introduces you to a few fresh faces!

Today, the crew goes up North for the Campari, Xodus and Yard Mas Carnival Pop Up for the Plantation Smokehouse-presented Pop Up at the eatery’s watering hole.