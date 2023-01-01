News

File photo/Roger Jacob

No one won the Lotto Plus jackpot on December 31, so the jackpot for Wednesday now stands at an estimated $2.4 million.

In a release, the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) said the Multiplier 4X was drawn but no one chose the winning numbers of 10-15-19-22-25 and the powerball number 2 for draw #2185 on Saturday.

No one matched five numbers with the multiplier to win $200,000 or the five numbers to win $50,000.

NLCB said four players matched four numbers and the powerball with the multiplier to win $6,000 each. Five players matched four numbers and the powerball to win $1,500 each while 22 players matched four numbers with the multiplier to win $1,000 each and 84 players matched four numbers to win $250 each.

NLCB also said 69 players matched three numbers and the powerball with the multiplier to win $100 each; 270 players matched three numbers and the powerball to win $25 each; 614 players matched three numbers with the multiplier to win $20 each and 2,484 players won $5 for matching three numbers.

Also winning were 628 players who matched two numbers and the powerball with the multiplier to win $10 each and 2,397 players won a free quick pick for matching two numbers and the powerball.

The estimated $2,4 million Lotto Plus Jackpot will be drawn at 8.30 pm, live on TTT, on Wednesday night.