The leader of the country’s main opposition party said he will not close any doors for former members of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) who may wish to return to the United Progressive Party (UPP).

Speaking on Observer AM yesterday, Harold Lovell said that he is willing to consider a collaboration between his party and the individuals who have recently resigned from the DNA.

“We are happy that Bruce Goodwin, Malaka Parker and Gatesworth James have certainly reconsidered their relationship with the DNA, and we would be willing to have them re-enter the fold of the [UPP] on terms that are comfortable to them,” he said.

Lovell also said that he believes that the priority should be to defeat Prime Minister Gaston Browne and the ruling Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) administration in the next general elections which are constitutionally due in March 2023.

“The political imperative of Antigua at this time is that there ought to be a united force to fight the Labour Party administration,” Lovell stated.

Meanwhile, former DNA Chairperson Malaka Parker yesterday released a statement denying there were any alleged “secret talks” with the UPP regarding renewing her membership with the party.

Parker also challenged the leadership of the DNA and UPP to produce any evidence of secret contacts between her and the UPP.

Parker had previously stated that she will focus her energy on her non-profit organisation, the Hands Up Foundation.

