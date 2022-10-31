Letter to the editor:

Dear Hon Gaston Browne – Chief Servant,

Harold Lovell, Political Leader of the United Progressive Party, on 27th October 2022, purported on his Thursday facebook live show Captain’s Corner that Antigua and Barbuda is in grave danger, if you as the Prime Minister, do not take a medication called Risperdal.

He also purported that if this medication is not taken, this matter then becomes a national security issue for Antigua and Barbuda.

Drugs.com stated the following concerning Risperdal:

Risperdal is an antipsychotic medicine that works by changing the effects of chemicals in the brain.

Risperdal is used to treat schizophrenia in adults and children who are at least 13 years old.

Risperdal is also used to treat symptoms of bipolar disorder (manic depression) in adults and children who are at least 10 years old.

Risperdal is also used to treat symptoms of irritability in autistic children who are 5 to 16 years old.

See link to the info above: https://www.drugs.com/risperdal.html

Also see below two youtube video links concerning Risperdal. One of the youtube video links is a news report concerning a side effect of Risperdal that gives males man boobs and the other is a Dr. Ken Landow from Nevada, USA speaking about Risperdal.

https://youtu.be/M6qy0KVyjro

https://youtu.be/NkkR2zRG6Xk

You had stated on your Saturday Pointe FM show that you like to rod persons in the UPP and that it does not matter what they say about you. See below a link of the recording of your statement concerning this.

https://e1.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=XZKcQQZ6Ah752Iq3RhftEmyRDlaOLNfCkUy

We as the electorate need to make informed decisions on who we would want to represent us as our next Prime Minister, so it does matter to us when claims are made publicly concerning the Leaders of the two dominant political parties here in Antigua.

Questions for the Prime Minister to answer and bring the necessary evidence to the electorate publicly:

Have you ever been diagnosed and treated with Risperdal for any mental health condition?

If the answer is no to question 1 above, evidence like a letter or report from a psychiatrist stating this should be brought to the electorate. Don’t you think that this would be wise to do since the electorate’s perception is very important for the upcoming election? To date you have not come publicly to the electorate and presented a scintilla of evidencelike documents, text messages, recordings, etc to prove that you had not lied against both Sean Bird and Sherfield Bowen concerning them wanting to leave the UPP camp – Your integrity would have been called into question concerning this matter and now would be a good time to show the electorate you are a man of integrity concerning this Risperdal matter.

If the answer is yes to question 1 above, evidence like a letter or report from a psychiatrist stating that you are fit to hold the office of the Prime Minister should be brought to the electorate. Don’t you think that this would be wise to do since the electorate’s perception is very important for the upcoming election?

If you do not come publicly to the electorate and provide the necessary evidence like a psychiatrist letter or report for them to make an informed decision for the upcoming election shouldn’t the electorate then logically call into question your integrity again?

You have publicly stated previously on your Saturday radio show, as knowing that once you lack integrity you cannot govern – See below a link of the recording of your statement concerning this.

https://e1.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=XZuHzQZR6rHBi80gxJU8fJRK5ODgQO9gTvX

Once again, as the Chief Servant you would know that the electorate are looking for in this upcoming election, a Prime Minister who will truly show integrity, good governance, transparency and accountability while in Government.

Once again, the electorate are expecting better from their Chief Servant. As you stated previously on your Saturday Pointe FM radio show, a word to the wise is sufficient – See below a link of the recording of your statement concerning this.

https://e1.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=XZ824QZjssl40l7b5f9mKzLsdEKSXjuq2VV

I would like to end by sending you a youtube link for a song called Take Warning by Eddie Hooper. Hopefully this song can assist you with making not only good decisions for your life but also the decisions you make concerning the lives of others.

https://youtu.be/xS1TzYTIOTM

aka – 268KingLiar Detector

