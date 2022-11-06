– Advertisement –

St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) crews are working to restore service to a number of customers following a trough system on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

The Union substation was automatically interrupted at 2:09 p.m. resulting in loss of service to a number of areas including Union, Babonneau, Monchy, Corinth, Vide Bouteille, Sunny Acres, Cacao, Forestierre, Marisule, Bois d’Orange, Grande-Riviere, Monier, Trou Rouge and East Winds.

The company is also aware of poles at Dephon, Babonneau and Bonne Terre that have been compromised due to flooding and landslide.

While severe flooding has delayed our ability to respond as quickly and safely as we would like, LUCELEC crews and contractors are continuing to work to restore power to affected customers.

Customers can call the following numbers to report localised faults: 452-2165 from Cap Estate to Dennery and 454-6617 from Praslin to Bouton.

LUCELEC apologises to its customers for the inconvenience caused by the outages and thanks them for their patience and understanding.

SOURCE: St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited

