Residents of Goodlands, Castries in St Lucia are in disbelief over the shooting death of one of their own.

Keziah Wilson, 38, was found dead in her car a few yards away from her home.

Members of the Royal St Lucia Police Force are still searching for clues to the island’s 63rd homicide.

“I feel bad something like that happened to her,” one resident said.

Another resident, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, recalled being in the comfort of his home when he heard the sound of gunfire early morning.

“I heard the screaming, and when I came outside, I saw him, and when I asked him what happened, he said his fianc? got shot… For somebody to be on her way to her family and that happening to her, that’s crazy.”

“Unfortunately, things like this happen in our country,” one resident said, reflecting on the level of crime on the island.

Meanwhile, St Lucia’s Minister for Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs Moses Jn Baptiste has described it as ‘sad’ as he sympathized with the family and the entire medical fraternity.

Wilson was a nurse attached to the Owen King EU Hospital, particularly in the Nursery.

St Lucia’s Minister for Home Affairs and Gender Relations Dr Virginia Albert Poyotte says that women are too often violence victims.

Both Dr Poyotte and Senator Lisa Jahwahir are hopeful that the upcoming International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women will be used to propel and put legislation in place to provide more protection and support for women who are victims of violence.