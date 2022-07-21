Home Latin America Lula da Silva confirmed as Brazil party’s presidential candidate Lula da Silva confirmed as Brazil party’s presidential candidate By - July 21, 2022 Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This 0 The content originally appeared on: Al Jazeera – Latin America News [#item_full_content] Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This 0 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR In Peru, Avocados Are A Way Out Of Poverty UN decries rising death toll, rights violations in Haiti What is the highest temperature ever recorded in your country?