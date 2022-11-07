Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva led Brazil during its economic boom in the first decade of the century. He is now coming back as its president for a third term after defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by a narrow margin.

But running the country now could prove much harder than the last time he was in charge.

Brazil is deeply divided politically, it’s short of cash and economic growth has slowed. But Lula has made it clear that his priority is pulling millions of Brazilians out of poverty, which he’s done successfully before.

