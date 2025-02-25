News Americas, New York, NY, February 25, 2025: Soca king Machel Montano has turned up the heat just in time for Trinidad & Tobago’s 2025 Carnival, releasing his highly anticipated album, One Degree Hotter (Monk Music/Symphonic) today. The 16-track project blends high-energy Soca rhythms with global influences, featuring Ne-Yo, Davido, Bunji Garlin, Skinny Fabulous, and more. The track comes days after a spat with rapper and Trinidadian native Nicki Minaj in which Montano was forced to apologize.

When Montano performed at the yearly Stink N Dutty celebration in Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, he sang the lyric “don’t fight me down” from his song Good Spirit and further noted, “Nicki Minaj, stop fight me down. Trinidad Killa, stop fight me down. I’s your daddy. I is your daddy.”

He said that some fans mistook his passionate performance, which was propelled by the audience’s tremendous response for a direct swipe at Minaj and Trinidad Killa. That same day, Minaj reacted on social media by sharing a profanity-filled video in which she asked why Montano had singled her out and threatened to “cuss” him “very f****** stink” in response.

A Star-Studded Carnival Soundtrack

The album kicks off with an electrifying remix of “Truth & Balance”, featuring R&B star Ne-Yo, alongside Jamaican dancehall artist Ayetian and producer DJ MAC. Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Davido joins Montano on “Fling It Up,” a track that has already debuted at #48 on Billboard’s Afrobeats Songs Chart. The two superstars are set to shoot the music video for the song in Trinidad during Carnival.

The lead single, “PARDY,” produced by XplicitMevon & BadjohnRepublic, has already claimed the #1 spot in Trinidad & Tobago and is the top contender for the coveted Road March title. If Montano secures the win, he will tie Lord Kitchener’s record of 11 titles, making history as one of Soca’s greatest icons.

To fuel the Carnival madness, the album also includes a special “PARDY (Road Mix),” produced by Madness MUV x D Ninja x DJ Marcus Williams, designed for maximum energy on the road.

More Than Just Music: Machel’s Evolution

The album title, One Degree Hotter, carries a double meaning—not only does it reflect Montano’s continued dominance in the Soca industry, but it also celebrates his Master’s degree in Carnival Studies from the University of Trinidad & Tobago. After spending two years diving deep into his cultural roots, Montano returned to the studio with a fresh perspective, blending his newfound knowledge with his signature Soca sound.

Tracks like “Pepper Vine” featuring Lady Lava and Drupatee showcase his fusion of Caribbean, African, and Indian influences, pushing the boundaries of Soca. With this project, Montano continues his mission to bring Soca to the global stage.

Soca’s Biggest Star Keeps Winning

Following the success of his 2021 project, The Wedding Album – which featured Ms. Lauryn Hill, Afro B, Teddy Riley, and Vybz Kartel —One Degree Hotter cements Montano’s reputation as a genre-defying innovator.

With 43 years in the music industry, Montano remains Soca’s most transformative star. From winning 10 Road March titles and 7 International Soca Monarch crowns to selling out Madison Square Garden and sharing the stage with Rihanna, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Pitbull, and Major Lazer, his impact is undeniable.

Catch Machel Live at Carnival 2025

Machel Montano’s remaining Trinidad Carnival 2025 tour dates:

📅 Feb 26 – Hyatt Lime

📅 Feb 26 – Punchy Wednesday

📅 Feb 28 – CLASS w/ Davido & Etienne Charles

Listen to One Degree Hotter Now!

With One Degree Hotter, Machel Montano continues to raise the temperature, delivering an album that’s not just for Carnival but a global Soca celebration. Trinidad carnival is set officially from Mon, Mar 3rd – Tue, Mar 4th.