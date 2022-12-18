A brand-new venue, but the same sweet vibes! That’s what fans of Mahalia’s Corner can expect when the talent showcase makes its live return tomorrow, December 18, after a two year break due to COVID-19.

The popular showcase by homegrown internationally acclaimed group, 2 Mile Hill, is back with a special Christmas Corner at Ilaro Court, just a stone’s throw away from its previous home at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre (LESC).

The Christmas Corner, a highlight on the local holiday calendar since it began in 2014, is a magical Christmas themed night, featuring musical delights from seasoned entertainers and talented newcomers as well. This year the line-up includes Nikita, Ch’An, Faith Callendar and a few incredible surprises that are under wraps!

2 Mile Hill

2 Mile Hill’s front woman, Mahalia, said Mahalia’s Corner has become such a staple in her life and the lives of Bajans that it has been really difficult being away for so long due to the pandemic.

“It’s not just a show, but it’s also a time for connection to arts and music and each other,” she explained. “To be able to come back together in person especially for the Christmas Corner is something super special and being hosted by Ilaro Court adds a whole new dimension,” she emphasised. “I can’t wait to see everybody and lime again, and share the stage with old and new friends,” she added.

Mahalia of 2 Mile Hill

Band leader, Kris Clarke explained the concept of this year’s show. “Pre-pandemic we created a cozy setting and invited patrons into our ‘living room’ an intimate experience,” he said. “This year were going into the garden at Ilaro Court, so it’s a refreshed version of what they are used to and we’re excited,” he added.

The show still features the Open Mic segment, where some amazing local talent has been discovered over the years and a Spotlight Artist segment, focused also on discovering new talent, which became a part of the showcase a few years ago.

Clarke also revealed that this year they were working with Partners that Care International, a charity organization, providing music lessons to interested young people as part of an outreach programme.