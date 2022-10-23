MAHOGANY closed the late double at Caymanas Park for trainer Ian Parsard on Saturday by winning the Grade I Gold Cup by three lengths ahead of United States-bred RUNAWAY ALGO.

The five-year-old gelding pounced on leader SHE’S MY DESTINY coming off the home turn to win the seven-furlong Gold Cup in 1:25.3, stretching his record to 13 wins from 21 starts.

MAHOGANY won at odds of 5-1 with jockey Reyan Lewis, firing a warning shot at rivals ahead of the US$125,000 December 3 Mouttet Mile, making up for his September 10 loss to American I AM FRED at six furlongs.

Jamaica Derby winner, ATOMICA, the 2-5 favourite, finished down the track with Dane Dawkins after a rough trip along the rail down the backstretch.

Parsard’s BRINKS easily won the Kilowatt Cup at seven furlongs for non-winners of four races.

BRINKS handed leading rider Dane Dawkins his first winner in four meets after defending champion Anthony Thomas had reduce his lead to one atop the jockeys’ standings over the three-meet Heroes holiday weekend

Racing continues at the weekend with a Saturday-Sunday cards.