A man said to be the main suspect behind the killing of the policeman Brian Martin, was fatally shot by law enforcement officers during a reported confrontation on Friday.

Reports are that at about 10:00 am, a team of officers went to the Mosquito Valley area of Red Hills in St Andrew, in search of wanted men, upon approaching a particular house, police said three men were seen at the premises.

Police reported that the men fired at members of their team, a gun battle ensued and one of the men was shot and injured.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as the main suspect linked to the shooting death of the policeman

The other two men escaped from the area.

On Saturday, October 15 Constable Brian Martin of the St Andrew Central Police Division died after being shot at the wake on Maxfield Avenue.

Three other people, who were also injured, were admitted to the hospital.

Reports are that the policeman was shot in the face after men with M16 rifles entered the premises where the wake was being held and opened gunfire, hitting four persons.