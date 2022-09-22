The police are advising motorists to expect delays when travelling on Washington Boulevard in St Andrew, following a collision involving multiple vehicles a short while ago.

The crash, according to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, occurred in the vicinity of Headley Avenue on Wednesday.

“Motorists will experience long delays and as such should use alternative routes where possible,” the police tweeted a short while ago with a video clip.

It is not immediately clear if there are any serious injuries.