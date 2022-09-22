The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Major crash on Washington Boulevard

Kerry-Ann Aiken puts modern touch on gifting with KW Bloombox

Andre Blake to receive 2022 John Wanamaker Athletic Award

Ronaldo says he is not planning to retire after World Cup

Macys.com

Two bikers die from bizarre motor vehicle crash

Severe weather alert in effect for Jamaica

Briana Williams joins Titans International Track Club in Kingston

JMMB plans real estate projects in Kingston, Mandeville

Fed attacks inflation with another big hike and expects more

CHANG STANDS FIRM: Says cops have right to life in clashes with gunmen

Wednesday Sep 21

26?C
Jamaica News

Motorists told to expect delays

Loop News

22 minutes ago

Crash on Washington Boulevard (Video: JCF)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The police are advising motorists to expect delays when travelling on Washington Boulevard in St Andrew, following a collision involving multiple vehicles a short while ago.

The crash, according to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, occurred in the vicinity of Headley Avenue on Wednesday.

“Motorists will experience long delays and as such should use alternative routes where possible,” the police tweeted a short while ago with a video clip.

It is not immediately clear if there are any serious injuries.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Major crash on Washington Boulevard

Business

Kerry-Ann Aiken puts modern touch on gifting with KW Bloombox

Sport

Andre Blake to receive 2022 John Wanamaker Athletic Award

More From

Jamaica News

GoFundMe started to help 5 transgender Jamaicans survive in the US

Campaign seeking to raise US$25,000 for artists who entered country via Mexico border

Jamaica News

Sam Sharpe college students in Spain on EU scholarships

Four modern languages students of Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College in Montego Bay, St James are to spend this semester at the Universidad de Ja?n in Andalusia, Spain on a student exchange scholarship prog

Jamaica News

Three generations of family living off salvaged waste from dump

‘Is me and God and my pickney dem and the dump,’ single mom says of her only source of income

Jamaica News

Trooper bashes some entertainers for no show at Merciless’ funeral

Veteran sound system selector, Ricky Trooper has lashed out at several artistes for not turning up at the funeral service of late dancehall artiste Leonard ‘Merciless’ Bartley.

Bartley was lai

Jamaica News

How a mom helped her sons develop a love for reading

Among the champions in the 2021 National Reading Competition is a duo from the Clarendon Parish Library Network, who share more than just a love for reading.

Fellow contestants may have noticed tha

Sport

Briana Williams joins Titans International Track Club in Kingston

After being under the care of mentor and coach Ato Boldon for 10 years in the USA, Olympic 4x100m gold medallist Briana Williams will return to Jamaica to join Titans International Track Club.

The

hardbeat

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR