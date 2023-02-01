Bank of Jamaica’s Major Keron Burrell takes up his secondment to the Financial Services Commission (FSC) as Executive Director, effective today, February 1, 2023.

The secondment of Major Burrell is against the background of the resignation of Everton McFarlane as Executive Director of the FSC, effective January 31, 2023.

Major Burrell has been Chief Prudential Officer at the central bank since August 2022.

Before then, he served in several other capacities at the central bank since 2008, including deputy division chief, regulations and policy and director of the policy, research, methodology and development department.

Major Burrell holds a Master of Science degree in Accounting and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Accounting from the University of the West Indies, Mona.