The police wish to advise the public of the following traffic changes implemented in Port Antonio, Portland from Monday, December 19, until Friday, January 6, 2023.
The changes will take effect at 9:00 am., each day and conclude at 6:00 pm, except on Saturday, December 24, and Saturday, December 31. The changes will commence at 9:00 am, and conclude at 2:00 am, on these days.
o Vehicles traveling easterly into Port Antonio will enter through the Marina on West Street, which will become a one-way street.o Single-lane parking will be enforced along Fort George Street.o Vehicles traveling westerly will traverse along West Street to exit Port Antonio.o Vehicles traveling northerly from Sommers Town Road will turn right at the intersection untoEast Palm Avenue then merges with the traffic on Allan Avenue. No vehicle will be allowed beyondthe intersection of Norman and Sommers Town Road; these vehicles will be directed to AllanAvenue.o Sommers Town Road will be converted to a one-way street traveling southerly.
The necessary signage will be put in place to assist with guiding motorists. Motorists are advised that strict compliance is expected and they must adhere to the Road Traffic Act and the directives of the police as we strive to ensure public order and safety.
