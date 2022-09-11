Home Caribbean Trinidad & Tobago Maloney man shot dead

Maloney man shot dead

By
-
The content originally appeared on: Trinidad and Tobago Newsday

News
File photo.

A 23-year-old man was shot dead in Maloney on Saturday night.Police said Bevon Grant was standing in a car park between Buildings 18 and 19 in Maloney Gardens, D’Abadie, at around 8.25 pm when a dark coloured car drove near him.A man got out of the car and shot Grant several times before getting back in the car and driving off.Grant ran into the courtyard of Building 19 before a resident took him to the Arima Hospital where he was declared dead.Maloney police and investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II visited the scene.Police found nine spent shells.

RELATED ARTICLES

© News Americas News Network and NewsAmericasNow.com - All rights reserved

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this post with your friends!

Share This

Share this post with your friends!