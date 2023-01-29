News

File photo

A Chinese man was killed on Saturday morning as he was walking on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

According to the police, around 5.55 am, a vehicle heading east in the middle lane of the highway hit Peter Tim Yum Lum, 74, who was walking in the same lane in a westerly direction, just before UWI traffic lights in St Augustine.

Tim Yum Lum was pronounced dead at the scene by DMO Reisa Rahaman who ordered the body’s removal to a funeral home.

Officers at the St Joseph Police Station are continuing enquiries.