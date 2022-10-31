Man accused of climbing through woman’s window held at police station
A Clarendon man has been charged with burglary and larceny in relation to an incident that occurred in Carty Town, Bunkers Hill in Clarendon.
He is 20-year-old Rasheed Hurd, otherwise called ‘Cow’ of Reckford, Clarendon.
Reports are that at about on Thursday, October 27 at about 3:58 am, a woman was at home sleeping in her bedroom when she woke and allegedly saw Hurd climbing through her window.
She raised the alarm but he escaped. It was later discovered that cash and a Samsung telephone were stolen from the house.
The matter was reported to the police. On Saturday, October 29, the woman was at the Frankfield police station when she saw Hurd on the compound and pointed him out to the officers on duty.
He was arrested and subsequently charged with the offences. His court date is being arranged.
