Thirty-three-year-old Stevie White of Johnstown district, St. Thomas has been charged in connection with an incident at his home on Thursday, November 10.

He has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, assault-at-common law and malicious destruction of property.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that at about 5:00 a.m., White and a woman had an argument. It is alleged that during the spat, White pulled a firearm, pointed it at the woman, and threatened to kill her mother.

He then reportedly went outside and threw stones at the woman’s house, damaging her windows. A report was made to the police. A search warrant was subsequently issued for the search of White’s home. During the search, one 9mm round and a firearm were found in a knapsack. He was then taken into custody and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalized.