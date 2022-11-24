Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Cayman News
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) confirmed today that a 38-year-old man of George Town was formally charged on November 16 with Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm following his appearance in a social media video where he was seen holding a shotgun.

RCIPS said that investigations determined that the man is not a licensed firearms holder and that the shotgun belonged to a licensed firearm holder who is known to him.

The man appeared in court yesterday, November 22, and was bailed pending a further appearance on December 13.

