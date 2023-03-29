The police have arrested a man believed to be involved in a robbery at a jewellery store on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 9:50am officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a jewellery store on Seafarers Way, in the vicinity of Warwick Drive.

It was reported that three masked men had entered the store, with one of the men brandishing a firearm. The men then used an object to break into the display cases at the store and stole several items. The men fled the scene in a white Honda CR-V.

No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

Police later located an unoccupied vehicle fitting the description of the vehicle used in the incident, parked in the vicinity of Grescott Lane, George Town. Following further investigation, one man, age 27 of George Town, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody.

A quantity of jewellery, suspected to have been taken during the robbery, was also recovered. The other men are being sought.

Two of the suspects are described as being short and of slim build, the third suspect is described as being tall and of slim build. All three men were wearing black clothing.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website.